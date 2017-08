× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 109: Picking The Bears’ 53-Man Roster

It’s officially cut-week. The Bears have until Saturday at 3 p.m. to select their 53-man roster, but Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns wanted to help general manager Ryan Pace out by making their cuts now. The guys also discuss Mitch Trubisky starting the final preseason game and go through some of the best responses from our listener survey. Listen below!

