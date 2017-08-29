× Fred Weintraub talks Princess Diana’s legacy: “Diana…really improved the Royal Family”

Brian Noonan visits with Chicago’s “Royal watcher” Fred Weintraub, who discusses the legacy of Princess Diana as we approach the 20th anniversary of her death. They talk about Diana’s death as a “where were you when…” moment in history, and the lasting effect she had on the perception of the Royal Family, and Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

As a part-time Houston resident, Weintraub also relays the point of view of his wife, who’s seen some of the devastation first hand, and discusses whether or not there should have been a mandatory evacuation order by the city before Harvey hit.