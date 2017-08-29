× Dana DeLorenzo: Ash vs Evil Dead, Love for Chicago & New Zealand and Women in Horror

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the program one of his favorite guests of all time: Dana DeLorenzo of Ash vs Evil Dead.

In this conversation they discuss the second season (now available on DVD), her love for Chicago and New Zealand (where she went to college and to film season 3 respectively) and a thoughtful piece she wrote about women in horror (and why one day she hopes it won’t matter.)

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)