Cycling tour to focus on historic Woodlawn, World’s Fair sites

WOODLAWN — The Chicago Cycling Club is leading a bike tour of Woodlawn, and you’ll definitely need to bring your imagination for part of it.

The tour starts at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at Rockefeller Chapel at 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave. on the University of Chicago campus. From there it winds south, ending at Oak Woods Cemetery.

The tour led by George Vrechek will go by many of the historic sites of the city that have remained largely unchanged for years, like sculptor Loredo Taft’s “Fountain of Time” and nearby Midway Studios, and the more recent landmarks that have sprung up along the southern edge of the university’s campus.