× Cooking Up a Cure for Scleroderma

The 9th annual Cooking Up a Cure is a Celebrity Chef Event coming up on September 14th. Friends of the show Cleetus Friedman, chef chair, and founder Stephanie Somers stopped by The Steve Cochran Show to discuss the event and everything they are doing to raise money and awareness for Scleroderma. There will be 28 food and beverage sponsors this year…it’s going to be a great night! To buy tickets go HERE and WGN listeners get $20 off if you enter WGN at checkout.