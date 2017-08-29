× Comedians Paul Farahvar and Lenny Schmidt, Highlighting Commonwealth & Tavern/Little Fort, and New Music Monday with “The Punch” | Full Show (Aug 28th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Aug 28th) Comedians Paul Farahvar and Lenny Schmidt join Patti as side car companions and lend their two cents to today’s hottest topics. Then, we highlight the terrific Chicago restaurant Commonwealth and Tavern/Little Fort and it’s owner Matt Baldino. Tune in and hear about their inspired menu and connection to sports and food. Michael Silver joins the show as well to discuss his new show and the pressures of online bullying. And finally, it’s New Music Monday with the Chicago group “The Punch”. Tune in for all this AND more!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER