× Celebrity Name Game on the Radio — 08.29.17

Nick Digilio and Esmeralda Leon battle in another edition of Celebrity Name Game. (Please note: Do to an error, the podcast ends before the last minute of the game. Esmeralda did win.)

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)