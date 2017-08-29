× Bill and Wendy Full Show 08-29-17

Today’s guests include Bridget Carey, and Tamar Manasseh. Bill and Wendy talk about producer Kevin leaving the show, cutting the cable cord, virtual reality and other technology, gang violence on the streets of Chicago, Hurricane Harvey and Houston, and more.

