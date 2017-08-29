× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 08-29-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about Hurricane Harvey, the chisanbop method of using your hands to complete complex math problems, a story about parents being confused why their child was marked incorrect on a math problem, even though his answer was correct, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 pm.