Wintrust Business Lunch 8/28/17: Chicago Health-Tech, Workplace Free Speech, & Facebook Algorithms

The Illinois Health-Tech space is nothing to shake your head at, as Outcome Health and formerly known kCura (now Relativity) are the poster children of the community. Jim Dallke told Steve about the changes they are making along with the other shifts in the Chicago tech community. Philippe Weiss posed an important question in the wake of the freedom of speech/self-expression protests, and Randi Shaffer told Steve about how Facebook deletes a million accounts every day!