× WGN Radio Theatre #210: Phyl Coe Mysteries, Candy Matson and Murder Clinic

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on August 27, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Phyl Coe Mysteries: Mystery of The Death Ray Tube.”(09-21-37). Next we have: “Candy Matson: Jack Frost.” Guest Starring: Natalie Masters; (12-19-49). For our final episode of the night we have: “Murder Clinic: A Scrap Of Lace.” Guest Starring: Elizabeth Morgan; (09-22-42).

