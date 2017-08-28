People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston, after Tropical Storm Harvey dumped heavy rains, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. The remnants of Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
WGN Radio News Reporter Ryan Burrow from Houston: “This is the second day that could be of many, many days”
WGN Radio News Reporter Ryan Burrow describes relief in progress in Houston, directly following Hurricane Harvey, and in the middle of rainfall. He doesn’t know when he’ll be back, as there are no flights schedules just yet.