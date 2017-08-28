× The Opening Bell 8/28/17: Developing a Company and a Voice…

Last year, Ravin Gandhi was one of the first CEO Spotlights on the show, so Steve checked back in with Ravin and plenty has changed during that time. The CEO of GMM Non-stick Coatings had his company bought out, learned how to better the city of Chicago and develop his voice in the fierce political arena. Steve then looked towards the beginning of the biggest sports season of the year with college football. Joe Leccesi (Head Football Recruiting Coach at NCSA) told Steve about the shift in the recruiting world has experienced over the years.