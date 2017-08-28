× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.28.17: Hurricane Harvey, Taylor Swift did something, Sheriff Joe Arpaio pardoned

Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on Houston over the weekend, and the rainfalls that continue to follow have forced residents to improvise. Houston resident Blair Johnson has a history in Chicago, and even with some WGN Radio colleagues. John reaches out to her for a firsthand perspective of what’s going on there. Then, WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow does the same. John is later joined by “Sound Sessions” Host and “Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez” Producer Michael Heidemann in-studio. Producer and Third Coast Review Contributor Elif joins them to deconstruct Taylor Swift’s newest music video, “Look What You Made Me Do.” Northwestern University Professor of Law and Public Policy Martin Redish gives John the constitutionality of President Trump’s pardoning of Sheriff Joe Arpaio. And finally, WGN Radio Sports Reporter Sam Panayotovich chats with John for their weekly sports round-up.