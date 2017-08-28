× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn: Top 10 tweets of August

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! Every month, Eric compiles a list of his favorite tweets from that month. He shares his favorites from August with Bill and Wendy. They also talk about the voucher-lite program coming to Illinois, the sweetened beverage tax, and much more.

