The Beat Full Show (8/27/17): Bears leave Nashville with a win; without Meredith

Mark Carman, Sam Panayotovich and Jarrett Payton bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: the guys recap the Mayweather/McGregor fight and toss around the legal and ethical implications of watching PPV’s on Periscope; Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald checks in ahead of the Wildcats’ opener next week against Nevada; Adam Hoge reports from Nashville and discusses the Bears’ dicey wide receiver situation after losing Cam Meredith to a knee injury in their 19-7 preseason win over the Titans; the Cubs wrap up a mediocre road trip against bad teams, and Carm has an issue with leaving star players in late blowout games; we get some fitness tips from Lou Ferrigno, and more.