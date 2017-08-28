× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.28.17: Houston on our minds

We feel helpless watching the devastation that is taking over Houston and the surrounding areas. We salute those who are pitching in to help rescue those that can’t get out. You can donate to the Red Cross HERE. Ryan Burrow checked in from Houston to tell us what is going and Ryan Nobles checked in from D.C. Dr. Kevin Most shares some information about medical marijuana. Dean Richards sums up the VMA’s and our new friend Gabe Spataro shared some details about his amazing life.