Startup Showcase Full Show 08.26.2017

This week on the Startup Showcase, Scott is joined by guest co-host, Charlie Meyerson from Chicago Public Square. Chicago Tech Month’s Melanie Adcock stopped by the studio to talk all about her projects and show. Then, Stefan Birrer from PhenixP2P joined the conversation to talk about what his company does and tell his start-up story. Last but not least, YeKim founder Martez Malone tells Scott and Charlie all about his clothing company and working with Republic.