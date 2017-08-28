× RedEye’s Adam Lukach is helping you maximize your Divvy experience

Chicago Tribune and RedEye reporter Adam Lukach joins Brian Noonan to break down the basics of Divvy, Chicago’s commuter bike-sharing system. He explains the ins and outs of checking out bikes and how to maximize your bike time, the city’s plans to add more stations in the outlying neighborhoods and the logistics of how stations are laid out throughout the city in relation to the most popular routes; he also shares some of his list of the best routes in the city, including the Lakefront Trails, the North Shore Channel route, and more.