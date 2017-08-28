× Pat Fitzgerald: “There’s definitely a confidence within the squad” for 2017

Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald joins Mark Carman, Jarrett Payton and Sam Panayotovich ahead of the Wildcats’ season opener next weekend vs. Nevada. Coach Fitz talks about Justin Jackson evolving into a complete back heading into his senior year and QB Clayton Thorson growing into a leadership role, his team playing with a renewed competitive edge coming off a 2016 Pinstripe Bowl victory, what his special requests were for the new Cats athletic facilities, and more.