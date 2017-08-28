FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2013 file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio pauses as he answers a question at a news conference at Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Headquarters in Phoenix. Lawyers are scheduled to make closing arguments Thursday, July 6, 2017, at the criminal trial of the former six-term sheriff of metro Phoenix. Arpaio is charged with misdemeanor contempt-of-court for defying a judge's order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Northwestern Law Professor Martin Redish: President Trump weaponized the pardoning power
Northwestern Law Professor Martin Redish explains how the president created an avenue for government administrators to breach individual rights. He describes why this dialogue should be bipartisan. Read his opinion piece in The New York Times.