No Coast Cinema Ep. 13 | Summer Box Office, Ageism and James Cameron

On this edition of No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor take a look at some of the winners and losers of the Summer box office, as well as the effect of the Mayweather v. McGregor fight on this weekend’s films.

They also discuss the problem of age in Hollywood and how some producers still discriminate against actors simply because of when they were born.

Finally, No Coast welcomes WGN Radio host Amy Guth to the program to dig into the recent controversial comments made by legendary director James Cameron about the film “Wonder Woman” and the letter penned by the ex-wife of geek icon Joss Whedon that revealed why the director might not be the progressive person he claims to be.

