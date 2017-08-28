× Legal Face-off’s Rich Lenkov on the pardoning of Joe Arpaio

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by resident legal expert Rich Lenkov. They talk about President Donald Trump pardoning Sheriff Joe Arpaio, a case involving a 26 year old woman who was paralyzed from a bus shelter collapsing, and much more.

