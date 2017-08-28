Legal Face-off’s Rich Lenkov on the pardoning of Joe Arpaio

Posted 1:45 PM, August 28, 2017, by

Richard Lenkov

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by resident legal expert Rich Lenkov. They talk about President Donald Trump pardoning Sheriff Joe Arpaio, a case involving a 26 year old woman who was paralyzed from a bus shelter collapsing, and much more.

 

 

