A car is submerged on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston, Texas. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Houston Resident and Chicago transplant Blair Johnson: “We are a flat city so it’s hard to predict where the rain will flow”
Blair and Tim Johnson broadcast live on Facebook their personal perspective from Houston of Hurricane Harvey, and both seem calm. She joins John to explain how people in Houston are coping, and advises on how best to move forward throughout the torrential rainfalls that continue.