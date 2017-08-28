Free museum admission for CPS students offered this week

Posted 10:09 PM, August 28, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:00PM, August 28, 2017

The Art Institute of Chicago is one of 12 museums offering free admission to CPS students this week. (Michael Shin / DNAinfo)

DOWNTOWN — Chicago Public Schools students will be able to head to a dozen museums during their last week of summer vacation — free of charge.

The mayor’s office announced Saturday that 12 museums will give free general admission to the students. A parent or caregiver can get free admission, too.

The savings amounts to $20 or more per person for some of the museums, although some of the museums participating are already free.

