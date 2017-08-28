× “Elton Jim” pays tribute to the classic clown, buffoon, humanitarian, egomanic, jerk, and nutty genius that was Jerry Lewis, and wonders if we really need to revist “Will & Grace” and other new TV reunions

In this 67th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano pays tribute to the late Jerry Lewis, who leaves a varied legacy filled with success, failure, controversy, and comedic genius. His passing marks the end of a golden entertainment era, as Jim recounts how Lewis and Dean Martin were “The Beales of the Post-World War II Era,” and how hisg personality could not cloud the fact he was the consummate entertainer. And in the polarizing “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti take a look at the upcoming TV season filled with reunions, returning shows, and a list of new shows doomed to fail.