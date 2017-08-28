Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

“Elton Jim” pays tribute to the classic clown, buffoon, humanitarian, egomanic, jerk, and nutty genius that was Jerry Lewis, and wonders if we really need to revist “Will & Grace” and other new TV reunions

Posted 11:25 AM, August 28, 2017, by , Updated at 11:27AM, August 28, 2017

In this 67th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano pays tribute to the late Jerry Lewis, who leaves a varied legacy filled with success, failure, controversy, and comedic genius.  His passing marks the end of a golden entertainment era, as Jim recounts how Lewis and Dean Martin were “The Beales of the Post-World War II Era,” and how hisg personality could not cloud the fact he was the consummate entertainer.  And in the polarizing “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti take a look at the upcoming TV season filled with reunions, returning shows, and a list of new shows doomed to fail.

 