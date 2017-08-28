× Bill and Wendy Full Show 08-28-17

Today’s guests include Rich Lenkov, and Eric Zorn. Bill and Wendy talk about President Trump pardoning Joe Arpaio, lawsuits, Chicago’s sweetened beverage tax, a special screening of the new IT movie for clowns only, Wendy whacking her head, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 pm.