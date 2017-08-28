× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 08-28-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy cover Wendy’s rough weekend. Then they talk about the state of affairs in Houston with our very own Ryan Burrow. They also cover Scott Baio’s wife’s controversial comments to a mother of a child that died, the VMA’s, and more.

