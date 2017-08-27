× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/26/2017: Gabriela Barkho, Ira Boudway & Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz

Amy starts things off by talking to writer Gabriela Barkho about her recent piece in Bloomberg about Blue Apron’s recent struggles and why it’s becoming difficult for subscription box services recently. Then, Amy talks about how Whole Foods prices are going to be dropping now that Amazon’s in charge. Bloomberg’s Ira Boudway Ira told Amy about his article on basketball stars after their NBA careers, investing in startups, instead of more traditional post-NBA career professional paths. Last but not least, Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz calls in to talk about her recent article in the Tribune, which highlights the importance of foreign workers at Illinois farms.