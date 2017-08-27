× Why SB 31 Should Not Be Signed

Rick is joined by Democratic state Rep. Theresa Mah of Chicago and Rebecca Shi, executive director of the Illinois Business Immigration Coalition to break down SB 31. On Monday, Gov. Rauner is supposed to sign this bill that prevents local law enforcement from detaining someone for federal immigration authorities based solely on their legal status absent a criminal warrant. There’s been a lot of talk about this bill and we’ll let them explain. Also, we’ll get Rep. Mah’s thoughts on the new school-aid bill.