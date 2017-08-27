× WGN Radio Theatre #209: Boston Blackie, New Adv. Of Nero Wolfe and Casey, Crime Photographer

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on August 26, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Boston Blackie: Undersea Murder.” Guest Starring: Dick Kollmar; (10-01-46). Next we have: “New Adv. Of Nero Wolfe: Case of The Killer Cards.” (01-12-51). For our final episode of the night we have: “Casey, Crime Photographer: Ex-Convict..” (01-22-48).

