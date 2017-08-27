WGN Radio Theatre #209: Boston Blackie, New Adv. Of Nero Wolfe and Casey, Crime Photographer

Posted 2:01 AM, August 27, 2017, by , Updated at 02:06AM, August 27, 2017

(L-R) Jim, Lisa, Dave, Cheryl & Carl

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on August 26, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Boston Blackie: Undersea Murder.” Guest Starring: Dick Kollmar; (10-01-46). Next we have: “New Adv. Of Nero Wolfe: Case of The Killer Cards.” (01-12-51). For our final episode of the night we have: “Casey, Crime Photographer: Ex-Convict..” (01-22-48).

