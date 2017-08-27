Video: Mark Carman Talks Fitness with Lou Ferrigno on The Beat

Mark Carman is joined by fitness trainer, retired body builder, and legendary actor Lou Ferrigno. Ferrigno, who is in town for the Wizard World Comic Con, gives Mark tips on how to integrate weight training into his fitness routine while offering advice to anybody who is looking to get healthy, regardless of their age. Of course, Carman can’t let Ferrigno leave without getting some behind the scenes details from the classic “The Incredible Hulk” TV show.
