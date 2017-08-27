The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 8/27/17
On this edition of The Sunday Spin:
Dave’s back from the eclipse road trip and Sam’s in with sports to kick off the show. Then, Rick takes us through our weekly spin through national politics, which includes President Trump’s boisterous campaign rally in Phoenix and a threat to shut down the government unless the wall with Mexico is built.
U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Schaumburg who represents the northwest and west suburban 8th Congressional District, chimes in on the Spin hotline. Rick talks with him about the climate among House Democrats in Washington toward dealing with majority Republicans as well as the Trump administration.
Then, Republican state Rep. David McSweeney of Barrington Hills joins in on the conversation. There seems to be at least a near-deal on a new state school-aid formula for dividing state money up to the public schools. But is a near-deal good enough and will it fly in the legislature?
After that, Democratic state Rep. Theresa Mah of Chicago and Rebecca Shi, executive director of the Illinois Business Immigration Coalition stop by to tell us more about SB 31. On Monday, Gov. Rauner is supposed to sign legislation that prevents local law enforcement from detaining someone for federal immigration authorities based solely on their legal status absent a criminal warrant. Also, Rep. Mah shares her thoughts on the new school-aid bill.