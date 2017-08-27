× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 8/27/17

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Dave’s back from the eclipse road trip and Sam’s in with sports to kick off the show. Then, Rick takes us through our weekly spin through national politics, which includes President Trump’s boisterous campaign rally in Phoenix and a threat to shut down the government unless the wall with Mexico is built.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Schaumburg who represents the northwest and west suburban 8th Congressional District, chimes in on the Spin hotline. Rick talks with him about the climate among House Democrats in Washington toward dealing with majority Republicans as well as the Trump administration.