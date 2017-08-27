In this Aug. 24, 2016 photo, comedian Jerry Lewis smiles during an interview at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Getting older has been frustrating. At 90, Lewis sometimes loses his train of thought and uses a cane and a wheelchair to get around. But his desire to connect with audiences, and with people, is undiminished. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
The Life Of Comedy Legend Jerry Lewis
In this Aug. 24, 2016 photo, comedian Jerry Lewis smiles during an interview at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Getting older has been frustrating. At 90, Lewis sometimes loses his train of thought and uses a cane and a wheelchair to get around. But his desire to connect with audiences, and with people, is undiminished. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Dean Richards shares his 2005 conversation with the late Jerry Lewis as they talk about his incredible career and his relationship with Dean Martin as described in his book Dean and Me (A True Love Story).