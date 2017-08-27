× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.26.2017: Arpaio, Hurricane Harvey, Lady Gaga at Wrigley

John talks about how Hurricane Harvey coverage was eclipsed by the news about Trump’s pardon of Arpaio, and he takes calls from listeners who both agree and disagree with the pardon. He also talks about sneaking over to Wrigley to watch some of Lady Gaga’s performance on the jumbotron and how, in sharing a recent McDonald’s commercial, he got a plethora of interesting and differing opinions and stories on first jobs and fast food joints.