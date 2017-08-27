× The Beat Full Show (8/26/17): What’s your Players’ Weekend nickname?

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: Joe Maddon talks about Players’ Weekend, and what nicknames were like growing up in Hazelton, PA, then Carm puts him on blast for his deal with ‘Just for Men’; the guys search for a reasonable venue to watch the Mayweather/McGregor fight and Fansided MMA writer Mike Dyce checks in with the pulse from Las Vegas; Chicago Tribune’s Teddy Greenstein joins the show to preview the Big Ten and discuss Justin Jackson’s underrated body of work in Evanston; we play the Mike Glennon Sniffles Game after the Bears QB seemed to be battling a sinus issue in one of his press conferences this week, and more.