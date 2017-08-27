× Ten Shows That Changed Television: Conversations with TV Legends Dick Van Dyke, Norman Lear, Barbara Eden & Joyce Randolph

Dave Plier is joined by Wally Podrazik, author of ‘Watching TV’ and adjunct lecturer at UIC, to talk about the 90th anniversary of the invention of television by Philo T. Farnsworth and a look back at Dave’s conversations with TV Legends Dick Van Dyke (’The Dick Van Dyke Show’), Joyce Randolph (’The Honeymooners’), Barbara Eden (‘I Dream of Jeannie’) and producer Norman Lear (‘All in the Family’).

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3391670/3391670_2017-08-27-062310.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3748.mp3