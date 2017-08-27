× Teddy Greenstein: “If [the Wildcats] don’t contend for the Big Ten West this year, there’s something wrong”

Chicago Tribune Big Ten/Northwestern football writer Teddy Greenstein joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz to set the table for the Wildcats as they open up their season next Saturday with Nevada at Ryan Field. They talk about Justin Jackson quietly putting together a strong body of work before his breakout performance in the Pinstripe Bowl and whether Clayton Thorson can keep building on a sophomore season that saw him progress significantly; they also look the the conference as a whole, including a hungry Ohio State team, an inexperienced but talented Michigan squad, and Northwestern’s first conference opponent, the Wisconsin Badgers, who they’ll have to get through to have a shot at a division win.