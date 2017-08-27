× Peter Garino and Gary Houston on the U.S. premiere of “Shakeshafte” at the Newberry Library

Peter Garino and Gary Houston joined Rick Kogan in the studio talk about Shakespeare Project of Chicago’s U.S. premiere of Rowan Williams’ “Shakeshafte,” Saturday, September 16, 10 a.m. at Newberry Library. They also talked about how their start with Shakespeare Project, how they eventually gained an audience and a following and they cited why the Shakespeare Project was a safe environment for actors who wanted to try their hand at Shakespeare without judgement. Then, Peter and Gary told Rick about their upcoming play “Shakeshafte,” a Rowan Williams play which “imagines how Edmund Campion, a Catholic priest who would eventually be martyred and canonized, may have influenced Shakespeare’s spiritual and philosophical makeup before he ever wrote a word.” They also talk about how readings free the audience of distractions from a full-blown production.