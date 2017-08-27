× Saturday Night Special 8.26.17 | Space

This week, millions across the U.S. came together to view a total solar eclipse that captivated witnesses and inspired a renewed interest in our cosmos. Which begs the question, what is it about space that captures our imagination? How has the study of our universe affected our past and what lies ahead as we inch closer to expanded space travel?

As ever, host Amy Guth welcomes a group of experts to help us explore the final frontier.

Author Alex Salkever joins us to talk about the business of privatized space travel. He looks at the work of entrepreneurs such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos as they use private companies to advance space travel and considers how the business of space will affect our everyday lives.

Michelle Nichols of the Adler Planetarium returns to the program to share her experience viewing the eclipse from Carbondale and talk about the different experiments that took place during the eclipse.

Finally, Amy chats with Dr. John Tures about the confluence of the space race and the Civil Rights movement and how both informed one another.