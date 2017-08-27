In this Aug. 25, 2015 photo, llinois Rep. David McSweeney, R-Barrington Hills, speaks to lawmakers while on the House floor during session at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. McSweeney, who was one of a handful of "no" votes against the first major budget deal reached in a year says a tax increase becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy because with every day that goes by, the deficit is getting worse, Thursday, July 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Rep. David McSweeney Says The New School Funding Plan May Cause More Harm Than Good
This morning on the Spin, Rick speaks to Republican state Rep. David McSweeney of Barrington Hills. The two talk about the potential deal on a new state school-aid formula for dividing state money up to the public schools. But is a near-deal good enough and will it fly in the legislature?