× Patty Farmer’s “Playboy Laughs: The Comedy, Comedians, and Cartoons of Playboy”

Rick talks to the great Patty Farmer about her new book, “Playboy Laughs: The Comedy, Comedians, and Cartoons of Playboy.” The two discuss how underrated the Playboy publications are and how much Playboy and Hugh Hefner did for entertainment. Patty talked about how, from 1960-1980, Playboy provided a stage for countless comedians and entertainers.