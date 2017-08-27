× OTL #567: Chicago Fringe Fest, Bars of Chicago, Goodbye to Andy Hermann

Mike Stephen checks in with Chicago Fringe Festival executive director Anne Cauley about seeking out the weird and unique in the performing arts, visits with Bars of Chicago creator Katherine Hodges about Instagramming as many taverns as she can in the city and beyond, and bids farewell to Outside the Loop co-founder Andy Hermann as he leaves the city he’s called home for almost two decades. Meanwhile, we play a voicemail from #1 OTL fan Mrs. Stephen… who wishes Andy the best in New York City. This week’s local music is provided by Varsity. (And don’t forget to take our listener survey!!)

