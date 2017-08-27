× On the Road with Dane: Lou Ferrigno, Michael Rooker, Brian Grams from the Volo Auto Museum, John Ewert from Road America and author Brad Finkeldei

This week, Dane is “On the Road” with a couple of Wizard World’s finest – actors Michael Rooker and Lou Ferrigno both join him to talk about the amazing convention & their incredible movie careers. Also, Dane hears from John Ewert about this weekend’s festivities at Road America, and Brian Grams from the Volo Auto Museum calls in to talk about how many awesome classic and cinema cars they have to show off! Also, Brad Finkeldei joins Dane in-studio to talk about having an inspired journey through life.