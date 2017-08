× Loving Chicago’s ‘Mom & Pop’ Restaurants With Penny Pollack

Dining Editor for Chicago Magazine Penny Pollack joins Dean Richards to talk about the latest in the independent restaurant scene. With so many restaurant and hospitality groups in the city, Penny gives you an in-depth look at the independent-local joints you need to try!

Penny’s list includes:

Moon Palace

Luzzat

Mango Pickle

Haisous

Angelo’s

Smoque

De Quay

Bartoli’s