NASHVILLE — Mike Glennon stated his case to remain the starter, Mitch Trubisky continued to play well and Cam Meredith suffered a gruesome knee injury. It was an eventful third preseason game in Tennessee and Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns were there to discuss it all. Listen below!

