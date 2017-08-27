An exhibitor pours a glass of red wine at the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair in Hong Kong Thursday, Nov. 4, 2010. The fair attracts some 700 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Getting Your Wine Taste Buds Ready For The Fall With Emily Wines
An exhibitor pours a glass of red wine at the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair in Hong Kong Thursday, Nov. 4, 2010. The fair attracts some 700 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
VP of Wine and Beverage at Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants and Master Sommelier Emily Wines joins Dean Richards to talk all things wine! They break down the best wines for fall, the new canned-wine trend, sommelier tests and so much more!