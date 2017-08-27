PHOTO: Vicki Santo of the Ron and Vicki Santo Diabetic Alert Dog Foundation along with noted pet expert Steve Dale. (WGN Radio)
Celebrating Santo
PHOTO: Vicki Santo of the Ron and Vicki Santo Diabetic Alert Dog Foundation along with noted pet expert Steve Dale. (WGN Radio)
Steve Dale sits down with Vicki Santo of the Ron and Vicki Santo Diabetic Alert Dog Foundation to talk about the annual “Celebrating Santo” fundraiser. Vicki also speaks about training these life-saving dogs, and how you can help.