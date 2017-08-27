× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Peter Garino and Gary Houston, Composer Mark Stevens & Author Patty Farmer

Peter Garino and Gary Houston joined Rick Kogan in the studio talk about Shakespeare Project of Chicago’s U.S. premiere of Rowan Williams’ “Shakeshafte,” Saturday, September 16, 10 a.m. at Newberry Library. Then, Rick reads an essay written by folk musician Jim Post all about Labor Day. Composer Mark Stevens calls in to talk about his newest song, dedicated to the great sport of baseball, called “Strike Three You’re Out.” Lastly, author Patty Farmer tells Rick about her book, “Playboy Laughs.”