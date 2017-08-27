× Grab-And-Go Eating Options, Largest Baby Show In The Country & Award Winning Switch Driver

The Cubicle Chick Danyelle Little

School is back! Let’s talk grab-and-go eating options and recipes that will settle down frantic Moms and hungry kids!

Largest Baby Show in the country

Thousands of expecting parents, anticipating to see a showcase of the top brands, inspiring speakers, seminars, and the opportunity for giveaways, bonding and more.

Mima

A high-end brand that is showcasing this year. Mima is a high-end, luxury stroller and high-chair brand that makes are sleek, safe, and easy for travel.

FRANKS FAVE– WORX SWITCHDRIVER Mike Mangan

2-in-1 Drill and Driver has won a Gold award in the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA®) 2017, hosted by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA).